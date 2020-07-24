Posted on by

Paint Creek holds Water Day


In a scene from Friday’s Water Day event, the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District offers Greenfield children respite from the summer sun. The event was the fourth Water Day Paint Creek held this summer — two in Hillsboro and two in Greenfield. In a Facebook post, Paint Creek said it will hold additional Water Day events in the future. At press time, no additional dates were available.

McKenzie Caldwell | The Times-Gazette

