28th SATH Celebrity Golf Benefit

After being postponed in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 28th annual SATH Celebrity Golf Benefit will return to the Snow Hill Country Club on Monday, Aug. 24.

SATH’s biggest annual fundraiser, the golf tournament has raised more than $250,000 during its previous 27 years.

“That’s why we really wanted to have it,” SATH Executive Director Linda Allen said. “Even though we didn’t have (KAMP Dovetail) this year we still have a lot of expenses and we’re trying to raise money for next year. We’re excited to be able to have it because with everything going on we haven’t been able to have any fundraisers since March.”

Allen generally holds about one SATH fundraiser each month.

The tournament will consist of 20 foursomes and one celebrity on each team. The cost is $200 per player or $800 per team. Individual and team sponsors are welcome. Hole sponsors are $100 each and the sponsor is given a sign autographed by each celebrity after the event.

Each team will draw for their “celebrity player” at 9 a.m. the morning of the tournament.

Celebrities who have confirmed they will take part, Allen said, include: David Fulcher, former Cincinnati Bengal All-Pro; Ron Oester, former Cincinnati Red; Gerry Myers, former Denver Bronco; George Wilson, former University of Cincinnati basketball player and U.S. Olympian; Jon Warden, former Detroit Tigers World Series pitcher; Jeff Hill, former Cincinnati Bengal; Mike Ciccolella, former New York Giant; Steve Moeller, former assistant University of Cincinnati basketball coach; Jay Fry, former coach for the New York Giants; and Matt Tennant, a former NFL player with the New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles.

The entry fee includes a breakfast of donuts, fruit and coffee; hot dogs, brats and non-alcoholic beverages during the event; and a steak dinner catered by John and Andrea Holt of the Hillsboro Ponderosa Steakhouse, who have sponsored the event for several years.

Prizes, including golf jackets, will be awarded to the top three place teams. A sports memorabilia auction will take place after the tournament. That part of the event is open to the public. Allen said she is still collecting items, but that the auction should include Cincinnati Reds, Cincinnati Bengals, Ohio State and other sports items.

Celebrities and golfers will arrive at Snow Hill around 9 a.m. There will be a shotgun start to the tournament at at 10 a.m. Golf concludes and dinner starts at 3 p.m. The sports memorabilia auction will begin at 3:30 p.m. and the tournament winners will be announced at 4:30 p.m.

For information contact Allen at 937-366-6657 or Snow Hill at 937-987-2491.

Event sponsor John Holt warms up before teeing off in last year's SATH Celebrity Golf Benefit.

Postponed in April, event returns Aug. 24