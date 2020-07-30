Crash in city limits claims Hillsboro man

A two-car fatal crash Thursday morning in Hillsboro is being investigated by the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

At 5:36 a.m. a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Christopher R. Barr, 27, of Hillsboro, was northwest on SR 73 at the intersection of Pea Ridge Road when it went left of center and struck a 2011 Cadillac SRX traveling southeast on SR 73 head-on, according to the state patrol.

The driver of the Cadillac SRX was Brittani D. Hilterbran, 30, of Hillsboro.

Both drivers were transported to Highland District Hospital by emergency personnel.

Barr was pronounced deceased at the hospital by the Highland County Coroner’s Office.

Hilterbran was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Barr was not utilizing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Hilterbran was wearing her seat belt, according to the state patrol.

Drug impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash, the state patrol said.

The crash remains under investigation.

State patrol says vehicle went left of center