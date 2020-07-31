Wilkin issues statement House Speaker

State Rep. Shane Wilkin (R-Hillsboro) issued the following statement Thursday evening on the newly-elected Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives:

“I stood by my colleagues today in doing the moral act of voting Larry Householder out of his position as Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives. In doing so, I was also proud to stand by my colleagues in electing Bob Cupp (R-Lima) as the next Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives. Speaker Cupp is a great selection to lead the Ohio House of Representatives. Few, if any, have a resume like his and I look forward to working alongside him to help keep Ohio moving forward with strong conservative values.”

Wilkin is serving his first term in the Ohio House of Representatives after being appointed during the 132nd General Assembly. He represents the 91st Ohio House District, serving residents of Clinton, Highland and Pike counties, as well as residents in a portion of Ross County.

For more information, contact Rep Wilkin’s office at 614-466-3506 or Rep91@ohiohouse.gov.

Submitted by Ohio House of Representatives.