Cruisers planning two more events

Two events — one to help collect school supplies and one to thank local law enforcement officers for all they do — are being planned by Rock The Bock in The ‘Boro, the group that helped bring cruising back to uptown Hillsboro and has raised thousands of dollars for local charities in the process.

A Back to School Supply Drive-by will be held from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8 in the parking behind NCB off West Walnut Street.

“I guess a lot of places where people used to go get school supplies are not having events this year, so we’re gonna try to do something,” said Dan Holsinger, one of the Rock The Block organizers. “We’ll get a pickup truck and if anybody wants to drop anything off that would fit in a book bag, we’ll take it from 6 p.m. to as long as people keep coming.”

Items the group is looking for include gift cards from locations where school supplies can be purchased, pencils, notebooks, paper, pens, glue, tape, markers, crayons, staples, scissors, highlighters, calculators, erasers, book bags, etc.

While he’s not sure how the items will be delivered to those who need them, Holsinger said the group may contact local churches, or they may be given away during a Back The Blue Barbecue Party scheduled for noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15. It will be held on Governor Trimble Place and inside the former Hillsboro fire station on the corner of Governor Trimble and North High Street.

The idea for the event came from Ashleigh Howland and Miranda Wilkin, sisters whose father, Terry Wilkin, received a drive-by Father’s Day gift courtesy of Rock The Block. Terry Wilkin is a former longtime law enforcement officer who is battling ALS.

”Our father was an law enforcement officer most of our lives. We hold a very big place in our hearts for our law enforcement officers and we respect them very much,” said Howland. “With so much hate against our world’s law enforcement officers we wanted to show our love and appreciation for our local law enforcement officers and all law enforcement officers. So we came up with the Back The Blue Barbecue for our local law enforcement officers in hopes to spread the love for them.

“They sacrifice so much daily, as do their families, and we want them to know their sacrifices are seen and their dedication is very much appreciated. And most of all, we want them to know that #WeGotTheirSix. We joined with Dan Holsinger, Steph Roland, Wes Miller and a group of amazing people from our community to make this event possible. We are really looking forward to seeing everyone there and hope this brings happiness to our law enforcement officers during this rough time.”

The event will geared toward families and kids with games, face-painting, photos with officers, food for purchase, music and more.

Holsinger said food, as well as haircuts, will be free for all current and former law enforcement officers.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Shop With A Cop.

