DeWine tests positive for COVID

On Thursday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine took a test for COVID-19 as part of the standard protocol to greet President Donald Trump on the tarmac at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland.

DeWine tested positive. DeWine has no symptoms at the present time.

DeWine is returning to Columbus where he and First Lady Fran DeWine, who also has no symptoms, will both be tested.

The governor plans to follow protocol for COVID-19 and quarantine at his home in Cedarville for the next 14 days.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted also took the COVID-19 test today as part of the protocol to greet the president. Husted tested negative.

Submitted by the office of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

