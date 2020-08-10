This week’s Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week is Bailey, a friendly redhead with a big personality. About a year old and just 9 pounds, Bailey is a charmer who loves people and having her picture taken. To meet this winsome little wire-haired cutie, call the dog warden at 937-393-8191 to make an appointment. The Highland County Dog Pound is located at 9357 SR 124 east of Hillsboro.

