In the kitchen with Sharon this week I am sharing a recipe I got from my friend Patricia Nichols, one of the best cooks in Highland County. It’s funny how I start making all this great food, I post it on Saturday morning on Facebook, plus it’s in The Times-Gazette in my column, and suddenly I start getting company. LOL.

The company is often my niece, Abby Roades Bales, her little son of two months, Rowan, Brandy Roades, and sometimes Brandy lets her husband, Tony, come with them (Tony only comes for the peach cobbler). I woke up to the smell of food cooking all night in my crock pot. So I had to get up and make me a cup of coffee, a Philly beef and cheese steak sandwich, and I happened to have made some potato salad. What a great breakfast. Who says a Philly beef and steak cheese sandwich is not for breakfast?

It was delicious. Best breakfast ever. It’s a breakfast of champions. Now to share this great recipe so all of you can enjoy:

Ingredients

2.5 or 3 lbs. round steak. I had the meat department cut it up in strips

2 green peppers, sliced thin

2 onions, sliced thin

3 cups beef broth

2 teaspoons black pepper

2 teaspoons garlic salt

1 envelope Italian dressing mix, which I left out because I couldn’t find any

1 to 2 loaves French bread or 6-8 hoagie buns

Provolone cheese slices. I put two big slices per sandwich.

Spray a crock pot with cooking spray or you can use a cooker liner for your crock pot. Add green peppers, onions, beef broth, garlic salt, pepper, and the pack of Italian dressing mix (if you can find it, if not leave it out). Cook seven to eight hours on low or three to four hours on high. I cooked mine all night. I put on at 10 p.m. and let it cook all night.

Spoon meat on a toasted bun top with your slices of provolone cheese. You can then put in the oven to toast and melt the cheese. You can also serve with sautéed mushrooms.

Please share your favorite recipes so we all can enjoy. Send them to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456. I am looking forward to hearing from you. Have a great week!

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.