County has 3rd COVID death

On Wednesday, the Highland County Health Department reported the county’s third COVID-19-related death.

The patient was a woman in her 80s.

The health department stated that no further information regarding the patient will be released at this time and asked the community to respect the family’s privacy as they mourn her loss.

In a press release, the health department urged community members to wear facial coverings, practice physical distancing, avoid crowded areas, and maintain frequent hand-washing.

Last week, the health department reported the county’s second COVID-19-related death. The patient was a male in his 70s who passed away at the hospital.

The health department reported the first COVID-19-related death in Highland County on May 4. The first patient to die in connection with COVID-19 was a man in his 80s.

As of Wednesday, Highland County has had a total of 192 lab-confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, the Highland County Health Department reported.

In a previous Facebook post, the health department stated that probable cases “includes clinical presentation, epidemiological link, or FDA-approved antigen/antibody test.” As of Wednesday, the health department had documented 16 such cases in Highland County since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday, the health department reported that there were 12 patients who were actively sick and three currently hospitalized in connection with COVID-19. A total of 175 patients have recovered.

According to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), which reported 180 cases in the county on Thursday, of the cases in Highland County:

* 31 cases involved 60- to 69-year-olds, four of whom were hospitalized.

* 31 cases involved 50- to 59-year-olds, two of whom were hospitalized.

* 31 cases involved 40- to 49-year-olds, three of whom were hospitalized.

* 27 cases involved 70- to 79-year-olds, eight of whom were hospitalized and one of whom later died.

* 25 cases involved 20- to 29-year-olds, one of whom was hospitalized.

* 16 cases involved 0- to 19-year-olds, one of whom was hospitalized.

* 15 cases involved 30- to 39-year-olds, one of whom was hospitalized.

* Three cases involved someone 80 years old or older, all of whom were hospitalized and two of whom later died.

* One case involved someone of an unknown age range.

As of Thursday, there had been 112,003 total COVID-19 cases throughout Ohio since the pandemic began — 12,615 of which resulted in hospitalization and 3,929 of which resulted in death. A total of 91,656 patients are presumed recovered, which the ODH defines as cases that have over 21 days since the onset of COVID-19 symptoms and that did not result in death.

For more information on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ohio, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Reach McKenzie Caldwell at 937-402-2570.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/08/web1_Highland-Co.-Health-Dept.-logo-4.jpg

Highland Co. Health Dept.: ‘Support public health recommendations’