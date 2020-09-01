Grand jury indicts 16

A Highland County grand jury returned 16 indictments Tuesday, with over half of those indicted being charged with failing to appear for their court hearings or charged with drug possession.

One other indictment charged a Jackson County woman with assault on two corrections officers.

Jordan Lane, 21, Coalton, was indicted on two fifth-degree felony charges of assault on an employee of a local correctional facility.

In the indictment, it was charged that on June 28, 2020, Lane knowingly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a male and a female corrections officer. She is currently incarcerated in the Highland County Jail.

Six individuals were indicted on fourth-degree felony charges of failure to appear. They were Alvin Wilburn, 45, Piketon; Scotty W. Wells Jr., 31, Greenfield; Joshua C. Knauff, 23, Waverly; Bobby Jo Munyan, 37, Greenfield; Miko R. Turner, 32, Greenfield; and Jeffrey A. Boysel, 39, London.

Also indicted Tuesday were:

Jayson A. Vilvens, 24, Washington C.H., for aggravated possession methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Jennifer R. Truman, 35, Greenfield, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine and aggravated possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies.

Joseph O. Williams, 36, Greenfield, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine and aggravated possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies.

James Holt, 30, Greenfield, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

Mark A. Melleby, 36, Wilmington, for grand theft of a firearm, a third-degree felony.

Joshua S. Hammond, 36, Greenfield, on two counts of endangering children, both fourth-degree felonies.

Brian J. Hamilton, 46, Bainbridge, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

Jessica L. Heath, 33, Springfield, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.

Robert G. Jackson, 55, Lynchburg, for having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.

A Highland County grand jury will next convene at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Over half are court no-shows or drug-related