In the kitchen with Sharon

Hello! Is everyone getting ready for a great Labor Day weekend? How about a new recipe sent in by my friend Michelle Beatty Prater?

I am not going to cook a lot this weekend, but I am going to make this. I just happen to have broccoli. All I need is water chestnuts and I am going to make this special dish of Michell’s. It looks so delicious. It’s time to start this nice long weekend.

Labor Day is the traditional end of summer, which I am not ready for but I am so ready to spend the weekend with my nieces, Brandy and Abby, and of course Rowan. We are going shopping and out to eat. I love spending time with them. Let this be a weekend to enjoy your family and have a picnic and, of course, make this great dish — broccoli salad. It will add something special to your picnic, Enjoy!

Please send your favorite recipes to shughes@timesgazette.com or call 937-393-3456. I am looking forward to hearing from you. Have a great Labor Day weekend!

Broccoli salad

I had one bunch fresh broccoli crowns I cut into small florets. I steamed them in the microwave for three minutes, then let them cool and dry. I halved a bunch of seedless grapes into a bowl. I added one can of sliced water chestnuts, well drained. I added shredded cheddar, probably about a cup. I used one bag of bacon bits. I crisped it up in the microwave, let it cool, then mixed it all together.

The dressing is about a cup of real mayo, two tablespoons of sugar, and salt and pepper to taste. Mix well and pour over broccoli and toss all together.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.