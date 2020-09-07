Scenes from the 2020 Highland County Fair

Sara Newsome, the 2020 Highland County Fair queen, is crowned Sunday by 2019 queen Aubrey McKenzie.

Gage Thompson, a Lynchburg-Clay seventh-grader, grooms his rabbit at the fair.

Greta Quigley, a freshman at Blanchester shown here preparing a horse stall, said she competes in two fairs. “We like the Highland County Fair better,” said her dad, Dan Quigley.

Brooklyn Baldwin, a Greenfield eighth-grader, exercises a barrow at the fair.

Blair Gard, a Hillsboro fourth-grader, enjoys a snack in the Rabbit and Poultry Building.

Fairfield senior Thomas Fraysier feeds a pig Sunday afternoon.

Carter Campbell (right), a McClain High School graduate and student at Capital University, waits his turn to check in his rabbits.

The contestants in the 2020 Highland County Fair Queen and King Pageant are seated just before the start of the contest.