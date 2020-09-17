WPD says Collins will prosecute CVS crash case

An investigation is nearing its conclusion and police expect to have lab test results soon in the case of a Wilmington man who authorities said crashed an SUV inside the downtown Wilmington CVS store and then led police and firefighters on a foot pursuit, which ended with the suspect’s apprehension.

Wilmington Police Det. Codey Juillerat told the News Journal details to the Aug. 6 incident could not be released because it is still under investigation.

Juillerat said any charges would be prosecuted by Highland County Prosecutor Anneka Collins.

“Given where the accident occurred, there were several witnesses from the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office,” said Juillerat, stating it would be a conflict of interest for someone from that office to represent the state.

“(Collins) would like all the evidence present so they can allocate all the appropriate charges in this case,” said Juillerat.

The WPD’s initial incident report names Michael Eli Current, 35, Wilmington, as the driver of the Kia Sorrento SUV which crashed into the CVS store.

Four people, including the driver, were taken to Clinton Memorial Hospital with reported injuries.

The most seriously injured was a woman who was struck by the vehicle inside the store foyer, Wilmington Police Sgt. Ron Fithen said at the scene. She suffered a “pretty visible serious injury,” he said.

Two small children were reported injured, one of whom had a visible laceration, the sergeant said.

Two other individuals also received injuries, and were treated at the scene.

Victim update

Jessica Holden — the most seriously injured of the victims — her fiance and two young boys had just arrived at the store on Aug. 6 to buy school supplies.

After placing the boys in a cart, the SUV crashed into and through the store’s front entrance, injuring one of Jessica’s boys and her fiance and seriously injuring Jessica, who suffered extensive injuries to both legs.

She was transported from the scene by Wilmington EMS to Clinton Memorial Hospital, then via helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

She was hospitalized for two weeks and had three surgeries, followed by about 10 days in a rehabilitation center, her mother, Leah Holden, recently told the News Journal in Wilmington.

“She is recovering at home now. She is healing but still has a long way to go,” Leah Holden said.

“She is getting home health for wound care and physical therapy,” she said, adding that Jessica will remain wheelchair-bound for several more weeks.

A GoFundMe account for Jessica’s medical expenses is at https://bit.ly/3aaUJiZ .

This SUV was crashed into the foyer of the downtown Wilmington CVS store.

Driver allegedly fled on foot after four people injured