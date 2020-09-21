Virtual Farm Science Review this week

While you won’t be able to attend the annual Farm Science Review this year like normal, there are many opportunities for you to see the exhibits and experience the field demonstrations from the comfort of your home, office, or tractor cab.

By registering on the Farm Science Review website, fsr.osu.edu, you will be able to sign up for a free account to see the full schedule of programs. There will be live field demonstrations, exhibitors, live presentations, and dozens of agriculture-related videos that you can watch now, or save for later viewing.

This weekend’s episode of the U.S. Farm Report with Tyne Morgan was filmed on The Ohio State University’s Columbus Campus and at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center. Local college student Ryan Matthews was interviewed for the show as well. If you were unable to see the U.S. Farm Report broadcast this weekend, it is also available online.

This week’s Southern Ohio Farm Show will feature an interview with Tyne Morgan. The show will also have several other segments about the Farm Science Review, so be sure to tune in via your local access channel, YouTube, or on Facebook to see this unique content.

Aside from the Southern Ohio Farm Show, you can look forward to several immersive experiences. I have had the opportunity to work with a team of faculty and Extension specialists to produce a series of virtual reality videos that will allow you to fly in a spray plane and on a drone, learn about mower conditioners, explore the latest in tillage machinery, and ride on a

combine like never before. These experiences utilize up to six camera angles that allow for full 360-degree viewership. You definitely will want to see these videos to get a unique perspective on the field demonstrations.

While we may be socially distanced for the virtual Farm Science Review, there are opportunities to see everything you would normally see in person via the online platform. The Farm Science Review is free to attend and all content is available online at fsr.osu.edu.

Submitted by Highland County Extension Educator Dr. Brooke Beam.

Highland County Extension Educator Dr. Brooke Beam (left) interviews Tyne Morgan, host of RFD-TV's U.S. Farm Report, at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center outside of London, Ohio. To see the interview, tune into the Southern Ohio Farm Show on Wednesday, Sept. 23. Submitted photo