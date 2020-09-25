Hello. In the kitchen with Sharon this week is my good friend LeeAnne Pickering.

LeeAnne is always putting the best recipes on Facebook. She not only is a great cook, but she is a great person always posting positive comments on Facebook and doing things for people that need a kind word. I so much appreciate all the things you do, and thank you so much for this wonderful recipe.

I hope everyone enjoys this dish, and when you see LeeAnne thank her for sharing it.

Take your nonstick skillet, add olive oil, cut up chicken breasts into small pieces, and two ears of corn cut off the cob, sweet peppers, one onion cut up, garlic, jalapeno, and a dash or two of soy sauce.

I love it. All in one skillet. Makes clean up quick. LeeAnne says you can add some of your other favorite vegetables, but this is her favorite one. I am definitely going to make this.

Please share your favorite recipes. I would love to hear from you. Send the recipes, along with a story about it, if you like, to shughes@timesgazette.com or call 937-393-3456.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.