Color to emerge mid to late October

Fall is a special time of year in Ohio because of the stunning spectrum of colors that will soon transform trees around the state.

Throughout the season, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), in partnership with “Ohio. Find It Here.”, will be providing regular updates on the best locations to enjoy the unique activities and beautiful tones of autumn.

“The Buckeye State’s brilliant colors will be on full display during fall,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “This season is a great opportunity to get outside, have new experiences, and make memories during the crisp weather and vivid scenery of autumn.”

Forecasting fall color can be difficult as foresters must consider several variables such as sunlight, temperature, wind and rainfall when estimating the intensity and longevity of leaf color.

This year, the ODNR Division of Forestry is expecting peak color to arrive in mid-to-late October.

More information on the current forecast is available at ohiodnr.gov/wps/portal/gov/odnr/go-and-do/see-the-sights/fall-color.

“It is still a little too early to see trees changing color right now, but you can expect to see patches of colors in the northern part of the state early next week,” said ODNR Fall Color Forester Jamie Regula. “Ohio is fortunate to have 125 different tree species which will provide a wide spectrum of colors ranging from deep reds to golden and light yellows. Look for species such as black gum, ash, and the Ohio buckeye that will be some of the first to change color.”

Those interested in finding the most eye-catching leaves throughout the season should check out ODNR’s fall color website, the official guide to the changing colors. The website includes:

• Weekly color updates and information to help plan a fall color adventure.

• Ideas for scenic road trips.

• Unique overnight accommodations at Ohio State Parks.

• Fun activities to do around the state.

Information for this story was submitted by Adam Somerville, ODNR Natural Resources officer for Rocky Fork, Paint Creek and Adams Lake state parks.

The trees in Highland County are just beginning to turn, such as this one at the corner of South High and East Pleasant streets in Hillsboro. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/09/web1_First-glimpse-of-fall-tree.jpg The trees in Highland County are just beginning to turn, such as this one at the corner of South High and East Pleasant streets in Hillsboro. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette

