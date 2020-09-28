Planting new trees at Hillsboro Dog Park

Students from the Impact Life program from McClain High School were “sprucing” up the Hillsboro Dog Park by planting sugar maple trees Monday morning. Dan Pearce of the Hillsboro Elks told The Times-Gazette that he enjoyed working with the students from McClain because “they come with their class aide, Sandy Reyer, they’re ready to work and when they get here, they work hard.” He said the Impact Life program is in its 10th year working with different schools around Highland County. Shown (from left) adding the finishing touches to planting one of seven trees Monday, were Michael Duffield, Amy Ritter (kneeling), Allison Seymour and part-time park superintendent Rick Tipton from the city of Hillsboro. Supervising in the background is class aide Sandy Reyer. Not pictured, but working on a different tree, was Landon Dapper-Kingery and Brenden Fabin.

