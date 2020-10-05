Indians claim 36th Rotary Bowl

The Hillsboro Indians celebrate their 21-16 come-from-behind triumph over McClain in the 36th annual Rotary Bowl on Friday evening by ringing the Victory Bell at Richards Memorial Field in Hillsboro. Both teams entered the game without a win this season. The win was Hillsboro’s fifth in a row in the series.

