Wilkin named to Appalachian Regional Commission

The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) has named three leaders from the Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission region as 2020-21 Appalachian Leadership Institute Fellows.

The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) announced 40 fellows who will be participating in the second class of the Appalachian Leadership Institute. The class draws on each one of Appalachia’s 13 states and includes professionals who live and/or work in the region in civil service, finance, health care tourism and a variety of public and private sectors.

The following area leaders will represent Southern Ohio in an intensive leadership development program: Todd Wilkin, city manager, village of Greenfield; Beth Pirtle-Frazer, president, Manchester Renaissance Foundation; Samuel Brady, executive director, Jackson County Economic Development Partnership. In addition to these three community leaders representing the OVRDC region, Diane Lautenschleger from the Tuscarawas County Convention & Visitors Bureau will also be part of this year’s inductees.

As fellows in the Appalachian Leadership Institute, participants will attend an extensive nine-month series of online skill-building seminars featuring regional experts, peer-to-peer learning, and case study analysis beginning in mid-October through July, 2021. Topics include: Integrating community assets into long-lasting economic development strategies, identifying resources available to spur economic development, locating and accessing investment capital from a variety of public and private sources, preparing competitive applications for public grant opportunities, and using expanded leadership skills to create strong coalitions.

Upon completion of the program, Brady, Pirtle-Frazer and Wilkin will automatically become part of the Appalachian Leadership Institute Network, a peer-to-peer working group committed to Appalachia’s future.

“Congratulations to Todd, Beth and Samuel on being selected for the Appalachian Regional Commission’s 2020 Appalachian Leadership Institute,” said John Carey, director of the Governor’s Office of Appalachia. “Through this experience you’ll learn best practices for economic and community development, and how to tailor them to benefit your community.”

The Governor’s Office of Appalachia is part of the Ohio Development Services Agency.

“I am excited that four Ohioans were selected for this year’s Appalachian Leadership Institute. Congratulations to each of you,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Development Services Agency. “The ARC Leadership Institute provides a great opportunity for our local leaders to expand their networks and learn from others in the Appalachian region.”

Fellows were selected via a competitive application process. The ARC received over 100 applications for the 2020-21 Appalachian Leadership Institute class and selected 40 applicants.

Submitted by Gina Collinsworth, public information coordinator, OVRDC.

