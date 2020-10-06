Early voting is underway

Early, in-person voting for the 2020 General Election kicked off Tuesday at the Highland County Board of Elections office.

Debbie Craycraft, director of the board of elections, told The Times-Gazette that Highland County voters should expect extended wait times if they come to vote, though she speculated that the waits will shorten next week.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, poll workers can only allow two people in the board of elections office at a time, or up to three people if they are members of the same household, Craycraft said.

Highland County Health Commissioner Jared Warner told The Times-Gazette that the health department and the board of elections are working together to maintain COVID-19 precautions.

When early voters arrive at the Highland County Board of Elections, Craycraft advised that they should have valid driver’s licenses ready.

Early voters should also wear a mask while waiting in line and voting, and maintain at least six feet in all directions between themselves and other voters.

Craycraft added that early voters may contact the Highland County Board of Elections at 937-393-9961 for more information on current wait times.

The Highland County Board of Elections is located at the Hi-Tech Center at 1575 North High Street, Suite 200, in Hillsboro.

Early voting hours at the Highland County Board of Elections are:

Oct. 6 to Oct. 9 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 12 to Oct. 16 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 19 to Oct. 23 — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 24 — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 25 — 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 26 to 30 — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 31 — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nov. 1 — 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 2 — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Nov. 3, Election Day, Highland County residents should vote at their polling locations. The polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Find your polling location at lookup.boe.ohio.gov/vtrapp/highland/pollfinder.aspx.

The following are the contested races and issues that Highland County residents can expect on the ballot for the upcoming election:

Contested races

* U.S. Congress 2nd District — Democratic candidate Jaime M. Castle, write-in candidate James J. Condit, and Republican candidate Brad Wenstrup.

* State Rep. 91st District — Democratic candidate Scott M. Dailey and Republican candidate Shane Wilkin.

* Member of State Board of Education 10th District — Mary E. Binegar and Brendan P. Shea.

* Ohio Supreme Court Justice 01/01/2021 — John P. O’Donnell and Sharon L. Kennedy.

* Ohio Supreme Court Justice 01/02/2021 — Jennifer Brunner and Judi French.

* Judge of Ohio Court of Appeals 4th District UTE 02/08/2023 — Stacy Brooks and Kristy Wilkin.

Local issues

* Issue 1 — “An additional tax for the benefit of Penn Township for the purpose of cemetery maintenance at a rate not exceeding 0.5 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.05 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for five years, commencing in 2020, first due in calendar year 2021.”

* Issue 2 — “A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Highland County for the purpose of providing sufficient funds to carry out the health programs of the Highland County Board of Health at a rate not exceeding 0.5 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.05 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for five years, commencing in 2020, first due in calendar year 2021.”

For more information, visit www.boe.ohio.gov/highland.

Reach McKenzie Caldwell at 937-402-2570.

Highland County residents wait in line to vote at the Highland County Board of Elections office on Tuesday, the first day for early, in-person voting. Hillsboro resident David Grover told The Times-Gazette that he waited in line for almost three hours. Other community members told The Times-Gazette that the wait was worth it to exercise their right to vote. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/10/web1_voting-line.jpg Highland County residents wait in line to vote at the Highland County Board of Elections office on Tuesday, the first day for early, in-person voting. Hillsboro resident David Grover told The Times-Gazette that he waited in line for almost three hours. Other community members told The Times-Gazette that the wait was worth it to exercise their right to vote. McKenzie Caldwell | The Times-Gazette

