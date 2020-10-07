A 2nd Chance Pet of the Week

This week’s A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week is Harry, a young, foxhound/mountain cur mix. Though he may be a little timid when he first meets someone, Harry is a gentle sweetheart who loves attention. He gets along well with other dogs. Harry is neutered and up-to-date on his vaccinations. He is a medium-sized dog. To meet Harry or any of the dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the “A 2nd Chance pet adoptions” Facebook page.

