A 2nd Chance Pet of the Week

This week’s A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week is Ben, a loyal coonhound-mix. Ben is a friendly dog who loves toys, treats and attention — not necessarily in that order. He came to A 2nd Chance as a stray over a year ago and has been greeting anyone who comes to the kennel ever since. Ben would love a family of his own. He weighs about 76 pounds, and A 2nd Chance estimates that he’s between 3 and 5 years old. He’s neutered and up-to-date on his vaccinations. To meet Ben or any of the dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com to set up an appointment. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the “A 2nd Chance pet adoptions” Facebook page.

