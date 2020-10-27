SUV crashes into office window

Mistaking the accelerator for the brake pedal reportedly caused an SUV to plow into a front plate glass window of a Hillsboro chiropractic office Tuesday afternoon. Sgt. Shawn Kelley of the Hillsboro Police Department told The Times-Gazette that Grace Anderson of Hillsboro was attempting to park her Ford Escape when she hit the gas pedal instead of the brakes, side-swiping another SUV’s front passenger-side bumper that was parked in front of True-Life Chiropractic on Harry Sauner Road. Kelley said that as she was attempting to park, Anderson’s foot slipped off the brake and hit the gas pedal, which jolted her over the curb and into the front of the building. The sudden impact shattered the glass and caused moderate damage to the front of the Escape. Kelley said that the space where the window was would be boarded up as protection against the elements and that HPD patrol officers would make periodic checks on the office until the window is replaced. There were no injuries in the mishap and no word on any citations.

