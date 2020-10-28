Mobile mammography unit coming to Hillsboro

The UC Health Mobile Mammography unit is coming to 108 Gov. Trimble Place in Hillsboro on the following dates in 2021: Jan. 13, April 14, July 14 and Oct. 13.

Appointments can be scheduled today by calling 513-584-PINK (7465).

Screening mammograms are recommended year for women 40 and older. The UC Health Mobile offers 3D imaging which allows the radiologist to view individual images of the breast to view any area in question. Screening mammograms are usually covered 100 percent by most insurance providers.

Submitted by Morgan Miller, program manager, Mobile Mammography, University of Cincinnati Medical Center.