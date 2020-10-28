Help for COVID-19 impacted households

Funds will be available to help households impacted by COVID-19 with rent or mortgage payments, or to prevent water and sewer and connections, beginning Nov. 2, according to a news release from the Highland County Community Action Organization (HCCAO).

“We are pleased to have this resource available to help our community maintain safe and healthy homes for their families as we recover from the economic fallout from COVID-19,” Julia Wise, HCCAO executive director of HCCAO, said in the release. “Though the funds are available for a short time, this new resource and our experience administering similar programs will help hundreds of households once again find stable ground.”

Ohioans, who are at or below 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Level and have fallen behind on rent or mortgage payments, water bills, or sewer payments are encouraged to contact HCCAO to submit an application for assistance. Funds are available for a limited time and applicants are encouraged to reach out early.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the availability of funds last Friday during a joint press conference with members of the General Assembly, the news release said.

The funding is part of the CARES Act stimulus package and isavailable until Dec. 30, 2020. Many households are experiencing challenges in paying their past due payments and should contact the HCCAO Emergency Services Department at 937-393-3458 to learn more or complete an application, according to the news release.

“Though the eviction moratorium by the Centers for Disease Control has prevented some residential evictions for non-payment of rent and mortgage bills, late fees are still accumulating,” said Christi Hauke, director of emergency services. “This funding will make a big impact in keeping families in their homes now, and will prevent future evictions. We are going to do our best to limit social contact with individuals as we process applications. ”

Residents outside of Highland County can find their local Community Action Agency by visiting https://oacaa.org/agency-directory/.

