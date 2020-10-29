Weather not a problem for Boo Fest

Despite damp and dreary weather, hundreds of children and adults turned out for the annual Boo Fest event Thursday sponsored by WSRW and WCHO. It was held inside the former fire station in uptown Hillsboro. In this picture, Richard Burns (far right) with the Hillsboro City Schools hands a treat to Miley Messer, a Hillsboro elementary student. Pictured to Miley’s left is Brianna Messer. Most of the county cancelled trick or treat activities Thursday due to the weather. The communities of Greenfield, Hillsboro and Leesburg will all hold trick or treat Saturday. Greenfield’s is from 6-8 p.m., and Hillsboro’s and Leesburg’s are from 5-7 p.m.

