Veterans Drive-thru Event Nov. 6

The Highland County Senior Citizens Center is not open due to COVID-19, but that will not prevent it from staging its annual Veterans Day event. Instead, a Veterans Drive-thru Event will be held Friday, Nov. 6 in the center’s parking lot.

Reservations are required, and veterans making reservations will receive:

* A to-go meal, prepared by Hillsboro Ponderosa, for the veteran and all members of their immediate household.

* A goodie bag for all veterans.

* Special giveaways through the event.

The Highland County Veterans Service Center and DAV Lloyd C. Ludwick Post 123 are helping with the event.

“I think it’s OK for me to speak on behalf of our office, as well as the senior center and DAV Lloyd C. Ludwick Chapter 123 in the manner of why we do these events each year, and its as simple as this — our veterans have done things on our behalf that millions of other Americans have not,” Stephanie Roland, outreach coordinator for Highland County Veterans Services, said. “They took an oath to defend our country, each of us, and our freedoms. During both peacetime and war, all those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces deserve a special event in their honor.”

Proof of service is required. It can be provided with a Veterans ID Card, VA Health Card, driver’s license designated with veteran status, active/guard/reserve military ID card or military discharge papers.

The veteran goodie bags will be filled with items from several veteran-friendly businesses and organizations that usually participate in veterans service events each year. They will include all sorts of tangible items and maybe even some sweet treats, Roland said.

Reservations begin at 4 p.m. They can be made by calling the senior center at 937-393-4745. If there is no answer, leave your number and someone will call back.

“We want to make sure we let our veterans know how much we appreciate them,” said Mechell Frost, senior center executive director.

Hospice of Hope, the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home and Classic Real Estate are helping sponsor the event.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

Free meal for veterans and immediate household members