County offers free COVID-19 tests

To address COVID-19 concerns, the Highland County Health Department staged a pop-up COVID-19 testing event Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Highland County Fairgrounds in Hillsboro. It was offered free of charge to any individual above age 2 that requested the test, and was held in conjunction with partners from the Ohio National Guard, Highland County Emergency Management Agency, Highland County Community Action Organization, Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District and Highland Health Providers. Amanda Hipsher from the Rocky Fork Medical Center provided handout information to connect those interested to health care providers if needed. Brittane Dance, emergency response coordinator for the health department, told The Times-Gazette that 163 individuals drove through the first-ever event to be tested for COVID-19, and that results would be available in three to five days. The actual test procedure was performed by members of the Ohio National Guard. Shown from left, coordinating Friday’s pop-up testing, were Kayla Brown, Julia Wise of HCCAO, Cassandra Hudnell and Brittane Dance.

To address COVID-19 concerns, the Highland County Health Department staged a pop-up COVID-19 testing event Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Highland County Fairgrounds in Hillsboro. It was offered free of charge to any individual above age 2 that requested the test, and was held in conjunction with partners from the Ohio National Guard, Highland County Emergency Management Agency, Highland County Community Action Organization, Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District and Highland Health Providers. Amanda Hipsher from the Rocky Fork Medical Center provided handout information to connect those interested to health care providers if needed. Brittane Dance, emergency response coordinator for the health department, told The Times-Gazette that 163 individuals drove through the first-ever event to be tested for COVID-19, and that results would be available in three to five days. The actual test procedure was performed by members of the Ohio National Guard. Shown from left, coordinating Friday’s pop-up testing, were Kayla Brown, Julia Wise of HCCAO, Cassandra Hudnell and Brittane Dance.