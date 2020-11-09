Lynchburg-Clay announces Red Ribbon Week essay winners

Lynchburg-Clay senior Allison Kohus wins the high school’s Red Ribbon Week essay contest with her essay, “I Have Dreams,” which not only discusses the dangers of drugs, alcohol and tobacco for the user but also for their loved ones.

Lynchburg-Clay seventh-grader Mattie Magee wins the middle school’s Red Ribbon Week essay contest with her essay, “The Dangers of Drugs, Alcohol, and Tobacco.”