The Highland County Historical Society will hold its 2020 Mother/Daughter Christmas Team at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6 at the Scott House, 338 W. Main St., Hillsboro.

There will be tea, stories, games, food and gift bags. Seating is limited. The cost is $10 per child and $10 per mother. To make a reservation call 937-393-3392. The deadline to register is Dec. 1. Girls must be 5 years of age or older.

Those attended are requested to wear formal attire.

Submitted by Highland County Historical Society.