Driver injured in Friday rollover crash

A one-vehicle rollover crash Friday afternoon sent the driver to Highland District Hospital with undisclosed injuries. According to Nick Rinehart, a trooper with the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Patrol, a Dodge van was southbound on U.S. 62 near Wright Rd., approximately three miles north of Hillsboro, when the driver lost control. The vehicle went off the road, struck a ditch and overturned. Emergency personnel from Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District responded shortly after 1:30 p.m. while Highland County deputies and state patrol troopers secured the crash scene. Traffic was maintained for both north and southbound motorists. No additional information was available as of press time. The investigation is on-going.

