Official Highland County election results released

The Highland County Board of Elections held the official count for the 2020 General Election in the county on Tuesday.

In a previous interview, Highland County Board of Elections Director Debbie Craycraft told The Times-Gazette that voter turnout for this year’s election was the largest that she could remember. A total of 19,792 Highland County residents — more than 72 percent of the county’s 27,335 registered voters — cast a ballot in this year’s election.

In comparison, more than 67 percent of registered voters cast a ballot in the 2016 General Election, and more than 62 percent cast a ballot in the 2012 General Election, according to reports from the Highland County Board of Elections.

Tuesday’s official count tallied provisional ballots and absentee ballots that arrived after Nov. 3.

The official results confirmed good news for the Highland County Health Department: 54 percent of Highland County voters voted in favor of Issue 2, which renewed a tax levy that helps fund the health department.

Highland County Health Commissioner Jared Warner told The Times-Gazette on Nov. 4, “We are grateful for the community support. This funding will help us continue to support the health of Highland County.”

Following are the official results of the 2020 General Election in Highland County, including non-contested races, according to the Highland County Board of Elections.

Contested races

* U.S. President and Vice President — Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence received 15,678 votes. Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris received 3,799 votes. Jo Jorgensen and Spike Cohen received 146 votes. Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker received 49 votes. There were four write-in votes.

* Representative to Congress, 2nd District — Brad Wenstrup received 15,834 votes. Jaime M. Castle received 3,353 votes. There were two write-in votes.

* State Representative, 91st District — Shane Wilkin received 15,257 votes. Scott M. Dailey received 3,695 votes.

* Member of the State Board of Education, 10th District — Mary E. Binegar received 7,557 votes. Brendan P. Shea received 6,001 votes.

* Justice of the Supreme Court (FTC 1-1-21) — Sharon L. Kennedy received 9,878 votes. John P. O’Donnell received 5,965 votes.

* Justice of the Supreme Court (FTC 1-2-21) — Judi French received 9,300 votes. Jennifer Brunner received 6,160 votes.

* Judge of the Court of Appeals, 4th District (FTC 2-8-23) — Kristy Wilkin received 12,527 votes. Stacy Brooks received 4,073 votes.

Non-contested races

* County Commissioner (FTC 1-2-21) — David T. Daniels received 15,281 votes.

* County Commissioner (FTC 1-3-21) — Terry L. Britton received 14,921 votes.

* Prosecuting Attorney, Highland County — Anneka P. Collins received 15,432 votes.

* Clerk of the Court of Common Pleas, Highland County — Dwight O. Hodson received 16,127 votes.

* Sheriff, Highland County — Donnie Barrera received 16,806 votes.

* County Recorder — Chad E. McConnaughey received 15,925 votes.

* County Treasurer — Vickie L. Warnock received 16,036 votes.

* County Engineer — Christopher M. Fauber received 15,762 votes.

* Coroner, Highland County — Jeff Beery received 16,177 votes.

* Judge of the Court of Appeals, 4th District — Peter B. Abele received 12,727 votes.

* Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, General Division, Highland County — Rocky A. Coss received 14,875 votes.

* Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, Juvenile and Probate, Highland County — Kevin L. Greer received 15,512 votes.

Issues

* Issue 1 — “An additional tax for the benefit of Penn Township for the purpose of cemetery maintenance at a rate not exceeding 0.5 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.05 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for five years, commencing in 2020, first due in calendar year 2021.”

Issue 1 received 424 votes against the levy and 288 votes for the levy.

* Issue 2 — “A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Highland County for the purpose of providing sufficient funds to carry out the health programs of the Highland County Board of Health at a rate not exceeding 0.5 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.05 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for five years, commencing in 2020, first due in calendar year 2021.”

Issue 2 received 9,804 votes for the levy and 8,300 votes against the levy.

Reach McKenzie Caldwell at 937-402-2570.

72 percent of registered voters cast ballot