Greenfield nixes Christmas parade, seeks new ideas

While lighted floats, decorated vehicles, and Santa on a ladder truck making their way down Jefferson Street to the sounds of festive tunes will not happen in Greenfield this year, the village is seeking ideas from citizens for other ways to celebrate the holidays as a community.

In his report to council at its regular meeting Tuesday, Greenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin said he was “sad to report” that the Greenfield Eagles, in the interest of keeping the community safe, have cancelled this year’s Christmas parade.

In lieu of the parade, Wilkin said he wants suggestions from the community for ways to safely celebrate the holidays.

“We would like to celebrate in some form or fashion,” he said. But if the community desires no sort of celebration, that is alright, too.

Suggestions for ways to celebrate the holidays are welcome and may be shared by calling the village offices, by email, by Facebook message, or in the suggestion box in the third-floor lobby.

On another matter, Wilkin reported on a meeting held earlier Tuesday regarding the annexation of school-owned land behind properties on Hillcrest Drive, Spring Street and Fifth Street. For that annexation to be done within the law, properties on those streets must also be annexed so as not to create an island of annexed land that is not attached to the corporation itself.

He said all of the property owners were notified of the meeting, but only two showed up. So, Wilkin said he will be going door-to-door to the involved properties to present the petition for annexation, for which 51-percent approval is needed within 180 days.

The annexation of the school-owned acreage is in conjunction with planned future development of the property that must have access to village sewer, water and police protection.

Wilkin outlined many benefits to properties being brought into the corporation limit. As an example, he noted that the homes on Hillcrest currently pay one and a half times what those in the village pay for water and sewer. Once within the corporation limit, those homeowners would pay less for the same service. Property values would increase, too, Wilkin said, and while property taxes may also increase, the savings in water and sewer would more than offset that.

The city manager emphasized that if anyone has any questions at all about the annexation, to contact him via email, phone, or Facebook message. He said he is more than willing to answer questions.

On another matter, November’s Employee of the Month Award recipient is patrol officer Bradley Near. Wilkin said he was nominated by a citizen who Near has helped with a difficult situation. The officer was lauded for his professionalism, something Wilkin said he has heard from others.

A Citizen of the Month nomination came too late for the person to be recognized at Tuesday’s meeting, so that person will be recognized at council’s next meeting in December, Wilkin said.

On the matter of awards, Wilkin said the village is taking nominations for the best-decorated home for Christmas. The recipient will be announced the week of Christmas.

In other business, the village will be advertising for bids for the mowing of the cemetery in 2021. Wilkin said bids were previously received for the job, but only two. Of those, the lowest bid was incomplete and the other bid was too far above budget. The due date for the new bids is Dec. 4. Information will be posted in the local newspapers and online at greenfieldohio.net. Bid packets will be available for pick-up in the third-floor lobby of the City Building where there is a table where such documents are kept accessible as the city offices remain closed to the public at this time.

The village’s yard waste site will be open for the last time this year on Nov. 27 from noon to 4 p.m. and Nov. 28 from 8 a.m. to noon at the wastewater treatment facility located at 187 Lost Bridge Rd. Only compostable items are accepted. The service is free to all residents within the village. The site will be open again in January to help with Christmas tree disposal and then will be closed until spring.

Just before the conclusion of the meeting, council chair Phil Clyburn expressed gratitude to the Concerned Veterans for continuing the tradition of honoring veterans near the City Building last week on Veterans Day.

“We have had veterans in every war,” Clyburn said. “We appreciate the service and sacrifice of all of them.”

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the village of Greenfield.

