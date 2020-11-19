Holiday lighting contest announced

All community members, rural or urban, will have an opportunity to participate in the Southern Ohio Farm Show through a holiday lighting contest. OSU Extension staff will record the illuminated displays from Dec. 8-10.

The collective illuminated displays will be combined into a community highlight video for the Dec. 23 episode of the Southern Ohio Farm Show. We recognize that this holiday season will be different for many of us. We intend to provide each of the nursing homes a copy of the program, so they are able to share the local displays with the residents.

To participate in the holiday lighting episode, submit your display by Dec. 7 via go.osu.edu/SOFSHolidayLights.

To complete the entry form, you will need to include your name, address, county location of the display, and acknowledge that you will have your illuminated displays turned on for the evenings of Dec. 8, 9 and 10. Be creative and use this opportunity to spread some holiday cheer.

For more information about the Southern Ohio Farm Show or other OSU Extension programming, contact the Highland County Extension Office at 937-393-1918.

Brooke Beam, Ph.D., is an agriculture and natural resources/community development educator, College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences, OSU Extension Highland County.