Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Nov. 20

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Chris Toney, 44, of Greenfield, was arrested for menacing and criminal trespass.

Garry Sparks, 56, of Greenfield, was arrested for failure to comply with a court order.

Robert Hurley, 28, of Xenia was arrested for failure to appear, receiving stolen property and criminal tools.

Holly Norris, 39, of Bowersville, was arrested for obstructing official business.

Offense/Incidents:

At 12:25 p.m., a resident on Beatty Street reported a theft. The incident is under investigation.

At 3 p.m., a resident on Jefferson Street reported a theft. The incident is under investigation.

Nov. 21

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

James Mongold IV, 18, of South Salem, was issued a citation for a stop sign violation and failure to use a turn signal.

Nathan Waters, 28, of Washington C.H., was arrested for robbery.

Malia Crabtree, 27, of Greenfield, was arrested for domestic violence, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct by intoxication and criminal trespass.

OFFENSE/INCIDENT

At 10:39 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of Spring Street reported a theft. The incident is under investigation.

Nov. 22

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bart Knight, 45, of Dayto,n was arrested for driving under suspension and expired tags.

Allen Greene, 48, of Hillsboro, was arrested for attempt and possessing criminal tools.