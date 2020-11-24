Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Nov. 22

OFFENSE/INCIDENT

At approximately 7:54 p.m., the police department responded to a business in the 200 block on West Main Street for a report of a male busting a window out of a vehicle. After further investigation, Ivan McClure, 22, of Hillsboro, was arrested for criminal damaging and on an outstanding warrant and was transported the Highland County Justice Center.

Nov. 23

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Dylan Harner, 22, of Blanchester, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Scott Knisley, 48, of Leesburg, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Elizabeth Pemberton, 42, of Washington Court House, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.