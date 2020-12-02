Local residents indicted in Clinton Co.

WILMINGTON — Indictments were returned against five Highland County area residents during the most recent session of a Clinton County grand jury.

Their names and the charges against them are listed below:

• Ricky T. Williams, 55, of Lynchburg, was indicted on a count of possessing a fentanyl-related compound (F5), and a count of aggravated possession of drugs (F3).

• Christopher S. Fogarty, 31, of the Leesburg area, was indicted on two counts of theft (F5s), and a count of misusing a credit card (M1).

• Lori A. Brothers, 55, of New Vienna, was indicted on a count of aggravated possession of drugs (F5).

• Timothy S. Turner, 24, of the Leesburg area, was indicted on a count of aggravated possession of drugs (F3).

• Robbie L. McKinnon, 47, of Hillsboro, was indicted on a count of possessing a fentanyl-related compound (F5).