Groups team up to decorate tree

Members of the Hillsboro FFA braved the cold temperatures Wednesday to help the city of Hillsboro and the Hillsboro Uptown Business Association decorate the city Christmas tree. The 22-foot-tall Norway spruce was donated to the city by Rhoades Ridge Tree Farm near Hillsboro, but Jessica Rhoades told The Times-Gazette that since the trees on their farm are a couple of years away from being mature enough for harvest, they went to a tree farm in Hamersville to cut the Hillsboro Christmas tree.

