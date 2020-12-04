Teen runaways, fake doctor and the town clock

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1879, the Highland Weekly News reported that a man accused of abducting a local woman was in jail, realizing he was “in a bad scrape,” while another suspect was being hunted down.

Highland County’s hog crop was expected to be “not as large as usual this season.”

The Rocky Fork Flouring Mills were advertised as “the only mills outside of Hillsboro and Greenfield that can manufacture the new process of Patent Flour.”

Dr. Harter’s Iron Tonic touted itself as a cure for “general debility.”

In news from New Lexington (current day Highland), the reporter wrote of another cold snap and that coal “was scarce and cannot be got. Hogs are still on the march to the slaughter houses.”

In Belfast, a local man known to many as “Dad,” was given a surprise party for his 63rd birthday.

The owner of the Buckeye Saloon was taken to court for allegedly selling liquor to a minor, but the case was later dismissed.

This week in 1936, the Greenfield Daily Republican reported three teenage girls from Greenfield had been found after running away to their uncle’s house in Pike County.

A former South Salem man was found dead of asphyxiation in his bathroom in Columbus, having been killed by fumes from his gas heater.

Jewish families in Highland County were beginning the celebration of Hanukkah.

Charges were filed against a man who allegedly shot and killed a Plug Run man in Ross County.

Fayette County authorities were also investigating a killing near Washington C.H., and in this case, the killer was still at large.

A “biting cold wind” swept in from the northwest, bringing the coldest weather of the season to Greenfield.

The veterans’ hospital in Chillicothe was being investigated for what were described as “deplorable and overcrowded” conditions.

In hospital news, one woman was taken to Bethesda Hospital for an appendectomy, and a child was taken to Children’s Hospital in Cincinnati with mastoiditis.

This week in 1954, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported a local chiropractor was charged with advertising himself to be a doctor without having a certificate. He was found guilty by a petit jury and fined $50.

Santa Claus visited Hillsboro last Friday afternoon to pass out treats on the courthouse square.

In sports, the Hillsboro Indians basketball team beat New Boston 60-39 in its first night on the court.

The Hillsboro Junior Chamber of Commerce sponsored an after-the-game dance at the Hillsboro Armory, which was attended by over 100 students.

The Hon. Darrell R. Hottle took the oath of office after being elected Highland County Common Pleas Court judge.

Evinrude outboard boat motors were on sale at the Fairley Hardware Store from $118.20 to $404.

The Colony Theatre advertised showings of “Sitting Bull,” starring Dale Robertson as Major Robert Parrish, Mary Murphy as Kathy Howell and J. Carrol Naish as Sitting Bull.

The Hillsboro Church of Christ had a goal of 650 attendees every Sunday at Bible School for a total of 2,600 in the month of November.

It was reported that the Thanksgiving service at the Leesburg Friends Church was well-attended.

This week in 1978, the Greenfield Daily Times reported the clocks in Greenfield’s historic town hall were set to be fully repaired after several years of off-and-on efforts.

A train-car crash in northwestern Ohio took the life of a Washington C.H. man and seriously injured his passenger from Leesburg.

The Greenfield Sundry Store advertised a six-foot artificial Christmas tree for $16.88 that would “last for many Christmases to come.” Cans of “snow spray” were 77 cents, gift wrap was $1.69 and glass ornaments were 99 cents for a box of 12.

The McClain Tigers basketball team was out to end a three-game losing streak at a Friday home game against Madison-Plains.

Pork shoulder steaks were $1.09 per pound at Uhl’s IGA in Greenfield, chuck roast was $1.49 per pound and lettuce was 39 cents per head.

Miki Mootispaw wrote to Santa Claus asking for an “Operation” game, a bean bag chair, a Baby Wet & Care and doll furniture. In his letter to St. Nick, David Everhart said he had been “a fairly good boy, but nothing to brag about. But if you would bring me these toys I’ll try to be better next year…”

This week in 2008, economic woes still plagued the country and Highland County was no exception. The county’s unemployment rate was 7.5 percent, a full 2 percent higher than the same time one year earlier.

A front page article showcased the Schraw family on the 40th anniversary of owning and operating Pasquales’s Pizza.

Candle-lite in Leesburg held its first food drive for the benefit of Samaritan Outreach in Hillsboro and the Greenfield Area Christian Center. The company was also able to give checks for $200 each to the charitable organizations.

In girls hoops, the Lady Mustangs of Lynchburg-Clay defeated the Fairfield Lady Lions 59-44, with Lady Mustang senior Kelsey Lewis scoring 26 of the game-winning points.

Meanwhile, the Whiteoak Wildcats dropped their season opener by losing to the North Adams Green Devils 57-42. Standout Grant Edenfield led the Wildcats by scoring 13 points and going three for four at the free-throw line.

Hillsboro police were investigating a case of counterfeiting when a fake $100 bill was used as payment at the Hillsboro Water Co. City auditor Gary Lewis said it was actually a $5 bill that had the “five” bleached out of it and the number “100” printed in its place.

