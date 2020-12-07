Members of Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 placed a wreath Monday at the Highland County Veterans Memorial in observance of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. In honor of the lives lost on Dec. 7, 1941, in the attack on Pearl Harbor, and in accordance with orders from the President of the United States of America, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered that U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Ohio from midnight to midnight on Dec. 7, 2020. Pictured are (l-r) VFW Senior Vice Commander Dwight Reynolds, VFW Commander Rick Wilkin and VFW Junior Vice Commander John Walker.

Members of Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 placed a wreath Monday at the Highland County Veterans Memorial in observance of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. In honor of the lives lost on Dec. 7, 1941, in the attack on Pearl Harbor, and in accordance with orders from the President of the United States of America, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered that U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Ohio from midnight to midnight on Dec. 7, 2020. Pictured are (l-r) VFW Senior Vice Commander Dwight Reynolds, VFW Commander Rick Wilkin and VFW Junior Vice Commander John Walker.