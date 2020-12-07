This week’s Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week is Dyna, a bounding beauty with hazel eyes. Dyna is about a year old and energetic. She loves to run. Dyna weighs approximately 68 pounds. To meet Dyna or any of the dogs at the Highland County Dog Pound, call the dog warden at 937-393-8191 to make an appointment. The Highland County Dog Pound is located at 9357 SR 124 east of Hillsboro.

