Child porn gets man 40 months

Pleading guilty to and being convicted of multiple charges of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor netted a Hillsboro man a 40-month prison sentence Friday in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

Justin M. Childers, 34, Hillsboro, entered a guilty plea on Oct. 22 to five counts of the fourth-degree felony charge of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor, according to the courts’ judgment entry of confinement.

Eleven other charges in the original 16-count indictment, which included illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, and pandering obscenity involving a minor, were dismissed.

Court documents showed that Childers was sentenced to five separate eight-month sentences to be served consecutively for a total of 40 months, with four days jail time credit.

It was also ordered that he be designated a Tier II registered sex offender, which according to the Ohio Revised Code means that Childers will have to register his address every 180 days for the next 25 years once he is released from prison.

Also sentenced Friday was James B. Birkhimer, 45, Hillsboro, who pled guilty on Oct. 22 to twin counts of violating a protection order or consent agreement, both fifth-degree felonies.

His judgment entry of confinement ordered a prison sentence of 18 months and credit for 71 days of jail time already served.

Childers convicted on five of 16-count indictment