Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Dec. 8

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Kelly Browning, 25, of Chillicothe, was arrested for a failure to comply with court orders.

Joseph Bender, 37, of Hillsboro, was issued a citation for driving under suspension and was arrested on warrants for failure to appear and failure to obey the signal or order of a peace officer.

OFFENSE/INCIDENT

At 6:11 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of Mirabeau Street reported a theft. The incident is under investigation.