Four decades of service

A familiar face and a well-regarded member of Greenfield’s administrative offices has retired after more than four decades of serving the village.

Roberta Karnes initially took up her post in the Greenfield offices in 1979 when she was appointed as clerk of the Greenfield Mayor’s Court.

A gathering to honor Karnes’ retirement was held on Dec. 2. Those in attendance included local officials both past and present, co-workers, and village employees. Among the gifts Karnes received was a wall clock commemorating her years of service. Karnes was also presented a proclamation from the Highland County Board of Commissioners and a proclamation from state Rep. Shane Wilkin (R-Hillsboro).

In one of the proclamations, it stated that during her 41-year tenure, Karnes had served under seven mayors and four city managers. For the last 33 years she has been clerk of the village council, and in that capacity attended more than 1,000 council meetings.

“Always sincere and energetic in your approach to your work, you have freely given of your time and abilities far beyond what was required or expected, and you have displayed a genuine commitment to attaining the goals of the city in a skillful and professional manner,” the proclamation reads. “The enthusiasm and expertise you have shown in your endeavors have earned you the respect and admiration of all those with whom you have been associated.”

Greenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin has often said that Karnes is “the glue” that holds the third-floor administrative offices together.

“There is no way we could ever replicate her work ethic and knowledge. She is going to be sorely missed,” Wilkin said. “We wish her the very best.”

Co-workers have echoed those sentiments, all speaking about Karnes’ knowledge, her helpfulness, her genuine kindness, and how she always has the best interest of the village at heart.

“The relationships I have made during my years of employment with the city and village of Greenfield will truly be cherished for years to come,” Karnes said. “I am truly grateful for all the support I have received over the years and I deeply appreciate the opportunities I have been given. It has been a sincere pleasure serving the citizens of Greenfield, and I wish everyone the best.”

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the village of Greenfield.

Greenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin (left) and Roberta Karnes hold a proclamation presented to Karnes for her retirement after more than 40 years of serving Greenfield. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/12/web1_Karnes-pic.jpg Greenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin (left) and Roberta Karnes hold a proclamation presented to Karnes for her retirement after more than 40 years of serving Greenfield. Courtesy photo

