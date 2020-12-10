One injured in motorcycle crash

A Hillsboro man was flown from the scene by a helicopter after a motorcycle crash Wednesday evening on U.S. Route 50 east of Hillsboro.

The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said it received a call reporting the crash at 4:58 p.m. Wednesday.

Derik Caplinger, 29, of Hillsboro, was driving eastbound on U.S. 50 when the motorcycle he was riding ran off the road near Haggerty Road and struck a tree, a state patrol spokesperson said.

Caplinger was flown by helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. The state patrol said Thursday afternoon that the last time troopers checked with the hospital, Caplinger was listed in stable condition.

The state patrol said no other details were available.

The accident remains under investigation by the state patrol.

