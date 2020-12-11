Raccoon buffet, nurse on duty at Colony

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1936, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported a 95-year-old Civil War veteran was to speak at a church in Highland.

The Press-Gazette was sponsoring a Christmas home-lighting contest, and entries were flowing in. Participants were judged on originality, general attractiveness and artistic value.

A Latham-area man was sentenced to up to 20 years in the state penitentiary after he pled guilty to manslaughter. The paper reported the man had shot another with a shotgun, killing him. The charge was amended from second-degree murder as part of a plea agreement.

Equity Dairy Stores on West Main St. in Hillsboro advertised eggs for 26 cents a dozen, cream cheese for 22 cents per pound, dry cottage cheese for 6 cents, and grilled sandwiches for a dime.

“West of Shanghai,” starring Boris Karloff as General Wu Yen Fang, was showing over the weekend at The New Bell’s Theatre.

There were 70 present at the Church of Christ Sunday in Buford.

This week in 1947, the Hillsboro News-Herald reported that “pocketbooks of Highland Countians felt an additional tug” when butter and gasoline prices experienced a price hike.

The Highland County Coonhunters Association was set to have its annual banquet, featuring raccoon as the main dish. “Eighty-six carcasses are now in cold storage,” the paper reported.

A young Darrell Hottle was seeking the Democratic nomination for Highland County prosecuting attorney. Hottle later became the Highland County Common Pleas Court judge.

Schaefer’s Supermarkets advertised smoked hams for 64 cents a pound, Boscul coffee for 51 cents a pound in a glass jar, bean sprouts for 14 cents and sliced peaches for 30 cents.

Ellison Bros. advertised flannel shirts and ties “for your Christmas ‘Male List.’”

Statistics showed that tuberculosis claimed a new victim every 10 minutes nationwide.

A Belfast-area farmer was “slugged” and robbed of $194 in cash in proceeds from selling his tobacco. Police were investigating to locate the cash-carrying crook.

The fur supply in Highland County was hovering around normal levels; however, mink was a little higher in value than the previous year. Muskrat pelts up slightly as well.

This week in 1972, the first Highland County-area recipients of black lung disability payments were shown with representatives of the Highland County Community Action Organization.

Hillsboro High School student Patty Hudson was the speaker at the weekly meeting of the Hillsboro Rotary Club. Hudson won the organization’s “Voices of Democracy” speech contest.

Nationwide insurance offered $37,000 in life insurance for 50 cents a day for young married couples.

The Woody Allen comedy “Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex But Were Afraid to Ask” was showing at the Colony Theatre, and a nurse was on duty to provide blood pressure checks on request for the showing of a trio of splatter fests and scream queens in “The Corpse Grinders,” “The Undertaker and His Pals” and “The Embalmer.”

An ice storm rolled through the area, leaving the landscape “looking like a large skating rink” and closing schools.

The Hillsboro City Schools Board of Education advertised for bids on new boilers for the Marshall school building.

General Telephone Co. of Ohio announced it had completed a nearly $16,000 cable expansion project in the Mowrystown area.

This week in 1999, The Times-Gazette reported that the Ohio Bicentennial Commission would award a historical marker to McClain High School.

U.S. Rep. Ted Strickland announced his bid for a fourth term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Jerry Haag Motors in Hillsboro offered a 1999 Buick Regal LS for $18,799 after rebate.

Sherry’s Tanning in Hillsboro, formerly Tux & Tan II, offered a $6-per-week tanning special.

In sports, the McClain boys basketball team left the gym on a Saturday night with a 61-56 victory over the Hillsboro Indians, while their female counterparts, The Lady Tigers, triumphed over Miami Trace 63-35.

A political cartoon depicted a child sitting on Santa Claus’ lap with a computer floppy disc, saying, “This is my Christmas wish disc.” In another picture, three-year-old James Marcus was shown with the jolly old elf at the South Salem library Christmas program.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/12/web1_f-look-back-logo-new-1.jpg

A look back at news and advertising items through the years