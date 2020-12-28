County to receive $2.64 million

State Senator Bob Peterson (R-Washington C.H.) announced Monday the passage of the state’s capital budget, which he called a $2.1 billion investment in Ohio’s schools, infrastructure, public services and local community projects.

A total of $2.64 million has been earmarked for projects in Highland County.

The legislature generally approves a capital budget every two years, and the bill funds needed improvements to public services and facilities across the state, including schools, roads and bridges, and mental health and addiction facilities.

“These community projects are vital to the 17th Senate District’s economy, infrastructure and workforce,” Peterson said. “I am proud to support projects that will bolster economic growth and secure thousands of jobs in the coming years.”

More than $171 million will be used for economic development and cultural projects of local and regional importance to boost growth and increase opportunities throughout the state, he said.

Projects that will receive funding in Highland County include:

• $275,000 for the Highland County Agricultural Society livestock facility.

• $250,000 for the Clay Township Park Pavilion and Playground Improvements project.

• $150,000 for the Moberly Branch Connector Trail.

• $100,000 for the Mitchell Park Trail Connector.

• $150,000 for the Greenfield Historical Society Restoration Project.

Southern State Community College will receive $1,711,487 for a trio of projects, including:

• $785,140 for basic renovations.

• $646,850 for instructional and campus technology.

• $279,497 in funding for security systems.

Peterson said that $305 million will be invested statewide in local school construction, including repairs, renovations and maintenance for primary and secondary facilities, which is in addition to the $300 million that was already approved this year by the General Assembly in Senate Bill 4.

He said that $452 million will be invested in projects supporting Ohio’s 37 public colleges and universities.

A substantial portion of capital spending will go toward infrastructure improvement, he said, with funding going to local roads, bridges, water supply systems, storm sewers and wastewater systems.

He said that another $280 million will be directed to local infrastructure projects through the Public Works Commission, in addition to the $255 million for the Public Works Commission already approved by the General Assembly in Senate Bill 4.

Other infrastructure projects included $62.5 million for the Clean Ohio program, which funds preservation of green space, farmland, open spaces and expanded recreational opportunities, and $253 million will be spent for maintenance and preservation projects of Ohio’s dams, parks, trails, waterways and wildlife.

Improvements to the security and efficiency of public agency websites, and the Multi-Agency Radio Communications Systems (MARCS) first responder communications system will be allotted $18 million.

Peterson noted that in addition to local community projects, $95.6 million will be invested in critical health and human services funding for mental health and addiction treatment facilities in communities across the state, and $280.7 million will go for renovation of state and local prisons.

Regionally, Brown County will receive more than $5.4 million from the capital budget bill, with Ross County netting $650,000, Clinton County receiving $600,000, Adams County $400,000, Fayette County $390,000 and Pike County $275,000.

The Ohio Senate and Ohio House of Representatives both approved the budget, and the bill has been sent to Gov. Mike DeWine for his consideration.

