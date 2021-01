The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Jan. 7

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Robert Elliott, 48, of Illinois, was cited for driving under suspension.

Kourtney Rogers, 29, of Hillsboro, was cited for OVI.

Christopher Hertzler, 36, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

Shannann Rohde, 49, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.