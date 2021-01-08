Hello! In the Kitchen with Sharon is my niece, Taylor Ann (Roades ) Hemming. We had so much fun in the kitchen making this delicious loaded baked potato casserole.

Taylor was at her mother-in-law’s house and she made this dish, and she was telling me how good it was. Taylor just moved from South Carolina with her wonderful husband, Cody, and two boys, Colson and Branson. Saying that my nephew is wonderful is an understatement. When you come home from work and he has fixed everything around the house that he can find, wow, you are great Cody. And I appreciate all that you do. Thank you so much. Since Taylor made this dish to take to work, I will make it for you tonight and you and me will eat the whole thing — just kidding!

Thank you Taylor and your mother-in-law for sharing this great recipe. It is one I will use a lot.

Please share your favorite recipes by sending to shughes@timesgazette.com or call 937-393-3456. I am looking forward to hearing from you.

Ingredients:

1/4 cup cream cheese

6 large russet potatoes

1/2 cup milk

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon butter

Salt and pepper (to taste)

2 cups cheddar cheese (shredded)

1 1/2 cups bacon (cooked and crumbled)

1/4 cup green onions

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. Prepare a 9-inch by 13-inch casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray.

2. Wash, peel, dice potatoes and place them in a large pot. Cover with water and boil until potatoes are tender.

3. Drain your potatoes and gently place them back into your now empty pot. Gently fold in butter, cream cheese, sour cream and milk.

4. Last, gently add in garlic powder, salt and pepper along with 1 1/2 cups shredded cheese and one cup bacon. Pour this into you prepared casserole dish.

5. Top your potatoes with the remaining cheese and bacon. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes.

6. Remove your casserole from the oven and top with green onions and serve.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.