Loaded gun found in Blan school locker

BLANCHESTER — An investigation over a student bringing a loaded handgun to the Blanchester Intermediate School continues.

Blanchester Police Chief Scott Reinbolt stated in a news release that a 10-year-old student has already faced disciplinary action from the school for bringing the gun to school, and that student could also face charges.

“The case will be forwarded to Clinton County Prosecuting Attorney Andrew McCoy for determination of appropriate charges,” said Reinbolt.

Superintendent Dean Lynch told AIM Media Midwest the school principal, Jen Molitor, is continuing her investigation. Reinbolt stated the student had been picked up by a parent.

At around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Blanchester police were called to Blanchester Intermediate School at 953 E. Cherry St. in Blanchester by Lynch, after a firearm was found at the school.

“Patrolman Tyler Smith responded and spoke with school staff. The building principal stated she received reports from students indicating a 10-year-old fourth-grader was in possession of a handgun,” said Reinbolt.

Reinbolt said the principal spoke with the student and found the gun — a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun — in the student’s school locker.

“The gun was loaded and ready to fire,” said Reinbolt.

Smith spoke with the student, who indicated the gun was brought to school for protection “against classmates who had been picking on” the student, adding that the youth did not intend to shoot anyone. The student told authorities the gun belongs to a parent, and it was taken without the parent’s knowledge.

“We are grateful for the expedient and professional manner in which school personnel addressed this situation,” added Reinbolt.

Police say this gun was in a Blanchester student's locker.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574.

